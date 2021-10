11K fans cheered on the Olympic gold-medal-winning team on a rainy night in Montreal

It was a double victory for Canada’s women’s soccer team as they played New Zealand on a rainy Tuesday night at Stade Saputo in Montreal to a crowd of 11,323 as part of their celebration tour.

The Tokyo Olympics gold-medal-winning team was honoured at the beginning of the game, with each player introduced sporting their gold medals.

PHOTOS: Canada’s women’s soccer team came to Montreal on their celebration tour. Photos by Cindy Lopez

There were loud cheers for Team Captain and legendary player Christine Sinclair and star goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.

There was a minute of silence for victims of abuse in the sport prior to the match.

Having won against the same team on Saturday night in Ottawa, Canada won again last night. The 1–0 win was secured with a goal by Adriana Leon.

Quinn and Christine Sinclair

After the game, the team did a tour around the stadium to thank the fans.

The crowd at Stade Saputo in Montreal

