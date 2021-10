Next weekend, Boogát and Traquen’Art are will take over Le National for Notré Tropical, a two-night celebration of local Latin music. While Friday night will showcase Montreal’s finest alternative urban music talent, Saturday will shine a spotlight on the city’s salsa scene.

“It was written in the stars that the performing arts would revive one day,” explains Boogát, the artistic director of the event. “Notré Tropical is a team effort…providing a platform and a major showcase for Latino-Quebec artists and musicians.”

Sonido Pesao, Andy Rubal and Ramón Chicharron are among the many performers at the event. In addition to the announced lineup, the musicians will be brining out a variety of special guests throughout their sets.

Ramón Chicharron is currently nominated for World Music Album of the Year at ADISQ 2021, for his project, Pescador de Sueños. The winner will be announced at the gala on Nov. 7.

ADISQ-nominee Ramón Chicharron will perform a fiery set of Latin alternative music at Le National next Friday, Oct. 15.

Notré Tropical takes place on Oct. 15 and 16. For more information on the event, please visit Le National’s website.

