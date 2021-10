Parc Avenue will be the site of a six-hour parade next weekend.

On Oct. 23, a six-hour dance parade protest will take place on Parc Avenue in Montreal to demand an end to the prohibition of dancing by the government of Quebec. Dancing in nightclubs, bars and small concert venues has officially been illegal in the province since June, due to the pandemic. This state of affairs that has drawn a lot of criticism in recent weeks — especially with full capacity crowds now allowed at the Bell Centre — and sparked a petition.

The event, titled Open Dance Floors, was organized by a consortium of Montreal nightclubs, supper clubs, restaurants, DJ nights, music venues and promoters as well as the local nightlife advocacy group MTL 24/24.

Participants and spectators can expect “a big parade through the city” with “very loud music,” lights, dance floats, performers and DJs. Organizers encourage the public to join in, dress up, wear costumes and/or makeup and get ready to bust some moves.

“Show venues, nightclubs, restaurants, supper clubs, bars, reception halls, technicians, roadies, sound engineers, lighting specialists, video engineers, sound and light companies, hotels, artists, performers, promoters, coat check clerks, vendors, bookers, transportation, bussers, managers, waiters, agents, caterers, security, bartenders, cooks, sanitation, and so on… Let’s not forget all our amazing customers. “We are united. We will prevail.” — Open Dance Floors organizers

Open Dance Floors is happening on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2–8 p.m., beginning at Parc and Duluth. For more on the Montreal dance parade protest, please visit the event page.

