The Get Together edition of the music festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau was the comeback we were waiting for.

The Osheaga Get Together heralded a very welcome return of Montreal’s mightiest outdoor music festival, from Oct. 1–3 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Here are some of the sights we saw at Osheaga 2021 over the weekend, photos by Cindy Lopez.

Magi Merlin

Ruby Waters

Soran

Odie

Bulow

The Franklin Electric

DVSN

Charlotte Cardin

Isabella Lovestory

Fernie

Haviah Mighty

Zach Zoya

Roy Woods

Majid Jordan

Jessie Reyez

Les Shirley

Axlaustade

The Damn Truth

Stars

July Talk

Geoffroy

Half Moon Run (Osheaga 2021 in photos)

