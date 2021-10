Expect hip hop stars to align at the Parc Olympique Esplanade this spring.

After two years off due to the pandemic, Montreal hip hop festival Metro Metro will return to Parc Olympique Esplanade from May 20–22, 2022.

The lineup remains TBA, but judging by previous headliners (and headliners for the 2020 edition that never happened), expectations are high. In 2019, Metro Metro welcomed headliners Cardi B, Future and Snoop Dogg (read our report here), and the announced headliners for 2020 were Travis Scott, 50 Cent and Young Thug.

For more information and updates, please visit the Metro Metro festival website.

