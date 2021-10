469 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Quebec over the past 24 hours, 130 of them in Montreal.

Santé Quebec is reporting that there have been 512 new cases of of COVID-19 across the province over the past 24 hours, with 298 hospitalizations (+7 over the past 24 hours), 75 of which are in ICU (+3). According to the INSPQ, there have been 146,730 total cases in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 1,455 active cases in the city. See the latest numbers of total and new COVID-19 cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below.

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 8 120 89.4 11,650 8,678.2 Anjou < 5 65 151.9 3,892 9,094.3 Baie-D’Urfé 0 < 5 n.p. 108 2,825.0 Beaconsfield < 5 19 98.3 572 2,960.0 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 13 181 108.7 12,863 7,724.6 Côte-Saint-Luc < 5 79 243.5 3,083 9,501.4 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 6 67 137.0 3,105 6,349.8 Dorval 0 10 52.7 891 4,694.4 Hampstead 0 15 215.1 463 6,639.9 Kirkland < 5 10 49.6 846 4,198.3 Lachine 6 51 114.6 3,217 7,231.0 LaSalle 17 101 131.4 6,228 8,103.8 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève -1 6 n.p. 1,148 6,234.7 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 10 113 83.1 9,742 7,162.0 Montréal-Est 0 < 5 n.p. 307 7,974.0 Montréal-Nord 7 126 149.6 10,050 11,931.0 Montréal-Ouest 0 < 5 n.p. 234 4,633.7 Mont-Royal < 5 < 5 n.p. 1,194 5,888.7 Outremont < 5 31 129.4 1,360 5,677.5 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 5 81 116.9 4,689 6,766.5 Plateau-Mont-Royal < 5 40 38.5 5,224 5,023.1 Pointe-Claire < 5 12 38.2 1,167 3,718.9 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 12 167 156.5 10,081 9,444.2 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie < 5 99 70.9 7,838 5,615.0 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 < 5 n.p. 183 3,691.0 Saint-Laurent 12 85 86.0 9,144 9,252.4 Saint-Léonard < 5 136 173.7 8,709 11,121.9 Senneville 0 < 5 n.p. 32 3,474.5 Sud-Ouest < 5 53 67.8 4,520 5,783.7 Verdun 0 39 56.3 3,440 4,969.0 Ville-Marie < 5 58 65.0 5,495 6,162.4 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 5 155 107.7 12,342 8,579.6 Westmount < 5 23 113.2 838 4,125.6 Territory to be confirmed < 5 40 – 2,075 – Montreal total 134 1,997 96.7 146,730 7,103.3

