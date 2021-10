The team will begin playing next summer at the newly revamped Verdun Auditorium

It’s official: The forthcoming CEBL Montreal team will be known as the Montreal Alliance. The team becomes the league’s ninth franchise and will begin playing next summer, at the newly revamped Verdun Auditorion.

CEBL CEO and Commissioner Mike Morreale is excited to add the city, now its largest market, to the league.

“Montreal has evolved into one of the strongest regions for basketball in the country, and we are very excited to fuel that growth by bringing a pro franchise to the city. The refurbished historic Verdun Auditorium is an ideal setting for our fan-friendly entertainment experience.

“Montreal sports fans will see the best pro basketball in Canada outside of the NBA competing in one of the top FIBA leagues in the world.”

The team stays true to Montreal’s traditional sports colourway, channeling a similar blue, red and white to that of the Alouettes, Canadiens and Expos.

The Alliance will be directed by Annie Larouche, a veteran sports executive who worked with the Alouettes for over two decades as both executive director of the Alouettes Foundation and director of community relations.

“I am pleased to represent this new CEBL basketball franchise in Montreal, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished thus far to create an identity true to Montreal’s community,” exclaimed Larouche.

The 2022 CEBL season tips off over the summer. Season ticket membership is now open, with a $50 deposit.

