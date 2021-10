Unregistered Montrealers have until Oct. 18 to visit the Board of Revisors in their borough.

The Montreal municipal election is coming up on Nov. 6 and 7, and many Montrealers are finding out that they’re not registered to vote. If you’ve received your notice of entry from Élections Montréal by mail and your name appears on that letter, you are already registered to vote. If you received the letter “To the occupant” or didn’t receive it at all, you must appear before the Board of Revisors in your borough by Oct. 18.

For basic voting eligibility requirements, please click here.

The Board of Revisors is open till 10 p.m. today (Thursday), from noon till 7 p.m. on Friday, from noon till 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from noon till 7 p.m. on Monday. You need to bring two documents, one of which indicates your name and date of birth and the other your name and current address. If you’ve moved, you must provide your former address.

Note that a spouse, relative or roommate can submit an application to the Board of Revisors in person on your behalf, so only one person per household needs to do this.

For the list of addresses of Board of Revisors locations across Montreal, please click here.

Notice of entry materials from Élections Montréal

For those who are physically unable to go out, a caregiver to someone unable to go out or isolating due to having contracted COVID-19, awaiting a COVID-19 test result or showing symptoms of the virus, print and fill out this form — immediately. It has to reach the Board of Revisors by Monday, Oct. 18. You can also request to vote by mail, but that must be done by Oct. 27. If you’re more comfortable doing this by phone, please call 514-872-VOTE (8683).

A week prior to the main voting days in the Montreal municipal election (Nov. 6 & 7), there will be advance voting, on Oct. 30 & 31.

For your voting locations, in advance voting and on the main voting days, please click here.

For more about the 2021 Montreal municipal election, please visit the Elections Montreal website.

