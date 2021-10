According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians believe the U.S. deserves slightly more credit than Canada for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, with one in three stating that Canada deserves no credit at all. When taking a look at the results by party affiliation from last month’s election, it’s very clear that Conservatives were more critical of the Canadian government’s handling of the Two Michaels situation, while Liberal, NDP and Bloc Québécois voters were more likely to give Canada some credit for their release.

The majority of Conservative voters (51%) believe Canada deserves no credit at all for the release of the Two Michaels. Liberal voters were most likely to say that Canada deserves “a lot of credit” (43%).

Majority of Conservatives say Canada deserves no credit for Two Michaels release

The Two Michaels spent over 1,000 days in a Chinese prison since shortly after the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada in Dec. 2018 on an extradition request by the United States. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were released hours after an agreement was made between the U.S. government and Wanzhou.

