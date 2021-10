Midwest hip hop legend Tech N9ne has recruited none other than Dwayne Johnson for a verse on his new album ASIN9NE, marking the wrestler-turned-actor’s rapping debut. “The Rock” delivers speedy bars on “Face Off,” which also features Joey Cool and King Iso.

“These are some bad dudes in the [rap] game and I’m honoured to add a little Rock gasoline to their fire,” shared Johnson in an Instagram post about the collaboration. Last year, the newbie rapper revealed his workout playlist, which included Tech N9ne’s 2013 track “Straight Out the Gate,” a collaboration with Krizz Kaliko and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian.

A a 2019 interview with HipHopDX, Tech N9ne teased the possibility of working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson down the line.

“I met him for the first time on the set of Ballers last year. He said, ‘I don’t know what we’re gonna do but we’re gonna do something.‘”

Johnson previously appeared on Wyclef Jean’s hit single “It Doesn’t Matter,” in which he screams his WWE catchphrase across the track, rather than actually rapping.

