Mayor Plante explained that taking punitive fines out of the equation reduces inequalities and facilitates access to books.

Late fees have been abolished in all Montreal libraries

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced this morning that late fees are officially abolished in libraries across the city. Plante explained that taking punitive fines out of the equation reduces inequalities and facilitates access to books.

“As of today, late fees are abolished in all libraries in Montreal! This is an important measure for us, which makes it possible to reduce inequalities, while facilitating access to culture, books and computers.” —Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Dès aujourd’hui, les frais de retard sont abolis dans toutes les bibliothèques de Montréal! C’est une mesure importante pour nous, qui permet de réduire les inégalités, tout en facilitant l’accès à la culture, aux livres et aux ordinateurs. #polmtl https://t.co/5d4ORwCVaB — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 6, 2021

Fees for damaged books and documents remain in place, and library accounts will be locked for anyone whose book(s) are more than five days late. If a book is more than 33 days late, it will be considered lost and the account holder will be billed for its replacement.

For the complete statement, please visit the City of Montreal website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.