Footage of a fire at abandoned Montreal strip club Super Sexe has been shared tonight on social media. It’s not yet confirmed what started the fire.

According to reports on Twitter, the smoke from the fire can be smelled all the way from Atwater, almost two kilometres away. There are reportedly 105 firefighters battling the blaze.

You can smell the smoke all the way from Atwater

Montreal bar Turbo Haüs shared a photo of the fire, referencing the club’s famous sign.

Nooooooooo save the super sexe sign!

CJAD host Elias Makos also shared the news, with a clip of Norm Macdonald speaking about the iconic Montreal strip club.

Norm Macdonald on Montreal and Club Super Sexe, which is currently being threatened by a major fire downtown

