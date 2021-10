According to a new poll by Leger, Quebec Premier François Legault is no longer the premier in Canada with the highest approval rating regarding the safety measures put in place to fight COVID-19 in his province. Legault currently sits at 74% approval, lower than the Atlantic provinces, whose premiers’ approval ratings were measured collectively at 78%. The approval rating of François Legault is still significantly higher than many of his peers in other provinces, and also significantly lower than his peak approval rating of 95% in April 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legault dropped 4% in approval since it was last measured in September (78%), higher than that of the premiers in the Atlantic provinces, who had an average approval rating of 74%. The premiers in Canada with the worst approval ratings regarding COVID-19 were Jason Kenney of Alberta at 17% and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan at 24%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

