Legendary Pictures has just confirmed that Dune: Part Two is officially happening, thanking everything who’s already seen the movie for their support.

“This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced Dune so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey!”

The scheduled release of Dune: Part Two has been set for Oct. 20, 2023, with filming taking place in 2022.



“We would not have gotten to this point without the extraordinary vision of Denis Villeneuve and the amazing work of his talented crew, the writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros., and of course the fans! Here’s to more Dune.” —Legendary Pictures

According to Deadline Hollywood, the greenlighting of the second Dune film was partly based on the assurance that it wouldn’t be part of the “Warner Bros. day-and-date streaming plans.”

