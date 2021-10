The Trumps, the alt-right and other low-lifes have been revelling in last week’s tragedy.

Following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Netflix film Rust, Donald Trump Jr. is exploiting the incident by selling t-shirts that read “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” The prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded the film’s director Joel Souza was loaded accidentally prior to being fired by Baldwin during the rehearsal of a scene.

Trump Jr. has been ridiculing the actor on social media since the incident occurred on Thursday. The shirts are now being sold on Donald Trump Jr.’s website, in three colours, for $27.99 U.S.

According to Daily Beast, the alt-right, Trump supporters and other low-lifes have been revelling in the shooting incident, which occurred on Thursday. Baldwin is particularly unpopular with the right, not just because he skewered Trump for years on Saturday Night Live, but because he’s also a longtime gun control advocate.

Piss Stain @DonaldJTrumpJr is currently mocking the death of an innocent woman on the set of Alec Baldwin film.

These are the lowest nastiest Pigs, the celebrations will ensue & your family will be alive to see it and I can’t wait.https://t.co/szMZblW0EL pic.twitter.com/tUSPN8pIxy — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 23, 2021 Donald Trump Jr. is selling super tasteless “Alec Baldwin kills people” shirts

