Armageddon is a strange film, to say the least. The third feature by Michael Bay follows a group of oil drillers who are trained to become astronauts in order to defeat an asteroid headed towards earth. Perhaps just as strange is the fact that two-time NBA All-Star Dennis Rodman came close to starring in Armageddon.

During the 1996–1997 season, the Worm was out with injuries for a long stretch of the season. The Chicago Bulls assigned assistant trainer Wally Blase to chaperone Rodman, which resulted in a series of chaotic events.

In his 2013 memoir, Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success, former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson details the difficulties of managing a wild Rodman.

“It was one excellent adventure after another. One day they went to The Tonight Show and had their picture taken with Rodney Dangerfield and No Doubt. Another day, they met with movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer to discuss a possible role for Dennis in ‘Armageddon.'”

It is unclear exactly who Dennis Rodman would have played in Armageddon. There are not many characters of colour in the film, but it’s possible that the Bulls forward was in talks to play either Keith David’s General Kimsey or, more plausibly, Michael Clarke Duncan’s Bear role.

While this movie may not have panned out, the adventures of Dennis Rodman will soon be chronicled in a biopic titled 48 Hours in Vegas. The film is being produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are best known for 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie.

