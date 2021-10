“I feel so blessed that I had the chance to, at least one time in my life, go into that zone.”

Dune, the epic space odyssey by Denis Villeneuve, has finally been released in theatres, and in a new interview on The National, the local director spoke about the influence that living in Montreal has had on him, and his personal accomplishment of bringing Dune to the big screen.

Villeneuve was asked how his younger self would feel about his version of Dune.

“Honestly, he would say, ‘Not bad.’ Because there are moments in the movie that are very close to that spirit. And every time [I see the movie], frankly it brings tears to my eyes, because it’s the first time that this part of me was able to express itself, and it’s like a freedom to finally be honest that I deeply love. And if you were to say to me, ‘Okay that’s enough, no more movies for you, you did it, that’s it and it’s over,’ my first feeling would be gratitude, because I would say that was a ride. “I feel so blessed that I had the chance to, at least one time in my life, go into that zone.” —Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve: "Dune gave me the freedom to finally be honest"

