Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé issued a statement earlier today directed to the 15,000 healthcare workers across the province who remain unvaccinated. As of Oct. 15, any unvaccinated healthcare worker in Quebec will face suspension without pay.

According to Dubé, a major announcement regarding the fate of those unvaccinated workers is on the horizon. He ended his statement by encouraging them to get vaccinated, in order to reduce the impact on their careers and salaries.



“A message to the 15,000 unvaccinated employees in our health network: Major measures to reorganize services will be announced this week. We maintain the position of public health as of Oct. 15 for the 330,000 employees. The only way to reduce the impact is to get vaccinated.” —Christian Dubé

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

