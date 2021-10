“Beijing is going to be a different experience without being able to have family members there. But at the end of the day, you’re still at the Olympics and it’s definitely a blessing to be able to go.”

With Carey Price in the NHL players assistance program until at least the second week of November (not to mention being on the mend from knee surgery in the summer), speculation has been growing about whether he’ll be ready, willing and able to take part in the Beijing Olympics in February. It was revealed on Thursday that he’s still on the list of goalies for Team Canada’s men’s hockey team — while other countries are sending five goalies, Canada is sending six.

NHL players haven’t been permitted by the league to participate in the Winter Olympic Games since the Sochi Olympics in 2014, when Price was one of three goalies for Team Canada. He was undefeated in five games and was named the best goalie at Sochi 2014, with Canada winning gold for men’s hockey.

Last month, NHL.com published a Q&A with Carey Price that included a question about the Beijing Olympics.

“The Olympics are a fun experience, it’s not something that comes around for everybody very often. Having that experience of being able to go and have success there is a lifetime memory. Beijing is going to have its challenges for sure, being so far away again. It’s going to be a different experience without being able to have family members there. I think that’s going to be a bit disappointing for everybody but at the end of the day, you’re still at the Olympics and it’s definitely a blessing to be able to go.” —Carey Price

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.