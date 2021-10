Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced today that the name of the high school course Ethics & Religious Culture is going to be changed to Culture & Citizenship of Quebec, a switch that will also be reflected in the curriculum.

As outlined in a tweet by Quebec Premier François Legault, the course will teach students about Quebec culture, rights, liberties, civic duties and secularism in the province, an introduction to democratic and legal institutions, online citizenship and traditional vs. social media, sex education, environmental challenges and a better understanding of Indigenous communities and the fight against racism, sexism and homophobia.

The announcement included a video featuring a number of CAQ ministers introducing different parts of the curriculum, culminating in a statement from Legault.

“We must transmit to our young people more knowledge about who we are as Québécois, about our history, about our culture, about our way of living together. That’s the foundation of our shared citizenship; that’s the source of a more proud Quebec.”

In his summary on Twitter, Legault added, “Our national cohesion is precious.”

Fier de @jfrobergeQc qui a annoncé aujourd’hui le remplacement du cours «Éthique et culture religieuse» par le cours «Culture et citoyenneté québécoise».



On doit transmettre à nos jeunes un sentiment de fierté, de citoyenneté partagée. Notre cohésion nationale, c’est précieux. pic.twitter.com/al8YF2Hjct — François Legault (@francoislegault) October 24, 2021 CAQ replaces Ethics & Religious Culture course with Culture & Citizenship of Quebec

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.