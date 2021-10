Just 10% of Canadians hold favourable views of China, compared with 77% for Germany and 75% for the United Kingdom.

A recent study by Angus Reid has confirmed that the favourability of China by Canadians has reached the new low of 10% this month, significantly lower than in 2018 before the Two Michaels were imprisoned there.

“Before the Michaels’ detention, two-in-five (38%) respondents reported a favourable view of China. The public also appears to draw a sharp distinction between China and Taiwan, the independent country that China wants to annex. Half (49%) of Canadians hold a favourable view of Taiwan.”

The countries with the most favourable views by Canadians are Germany (77%) and the United Kingdom (75%). China is among the least favourable countries, second to Saudi Arabia, at 9%.

Canadians now hold historically negative views of China, with favourability currently at just 10%.

When Canadians are assessing their views about Canada’s relationship with China, 76% say human rights and the rule of law should be the most important factors while 24% say trade and investment opportunities should be Canada’s top priority.

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.