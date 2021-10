The Habs could have used the extra support, considering how the game went.

The Habs got completely destroyed last night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, but a cute moment between Brendan Gallagher and a Leafs fan was captured during the pregame practice. Gallagher can be seen lifting a puck over the glass to give it to a kid in a Leafs jersey; he then points to his Habs jersey, implying that the little Leafs fan should now cheer for the Habs during the game instead.

As @KyHossKitty put it on Twitter, “My boy’s out here doin the Lord’s work tryin to save these youngins from being raised Leafs fans.”

The Montreal Canadians absolutely could have used the extra support last night, losing 6–2 and getting outshot 44-22.

Check out the video of the exchange below.

My boy’s out here doin the Lord’s work tryin to save these youngins from being raised Leafs fans. #GoHabsGo 💙🤍❤️ — Sarah Elizabeth (she/her/hers) (@KyHossKitty) October 6, 2021 Brendan Gallagher tries to convert a Leafs fan with kindness

The NHL season officially begins on Oct. 12, with the Habs’ home opener taking place at a full-capacity Bell Centre on Oct. 16.

For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.