Please contact SOS violence conjugale if you are a victim of domestic violence.

Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to another femicide in Montreal, which occurred yesterday in the Plateau. There have now been 16 femicides in Quebec this year, the last one having occurred in July when a woman was murdered by her husband in Parc Extension.

Today Plante wished her condolences to the 24-year-old woman’s family and loved ones, and thanked the SPVM for arresting the suspect.

“Montreal witnessed another femicide last night. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the young woman who succumbed to her injuries. I would then like to thank the SPVM for arresting the suspect. Feminicides must stop immediately.”

Montréal a été témoin d’un autre féminicide hier soir. Mes pensées accompagnent la famille et les proches de la jeune femme qui a succombé à ses blessures. Je tiens ensuite à remercier le @SPVM d'avoir arrêté le suspect. Les féminicides doivent cesser immédiatement. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 20, 2021 Another femicide in Montreal last night, suspect arrested

To contact SOS Violence Conjugale, please call 1-800-363-9010 or visit their website.

