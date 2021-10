Tickets are on sale for a screening of Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming film on Oct. 17.

An advance screening of Dune will close the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma

Tickets are on sale for a special advance screening of the forthcoming Denis Villeneuve film Dune as part of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, five days ahead of its theatrical release on Oct. 22.

FNC, which began today, just announced that Dune will be the festival’s closing film. It will screen at the Imperial Cinéma on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost between $8 and $14.

🪐FILM SURPRISE: Dune de Denis Villeneuve🪐

Le FNC est très heureux d’annoncer qu’il présentera DUNE de Denis Villeneuve, lors de sa toute dernière séance le dimanche 17 octobre au Cinéma Impérial à 19h. @WarnerBrosCA

Dune will close the 2021 edition of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma

The Quebec filmmaker’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and others, was originally meant to be released in November of 2020.

Read our review of Dune here. To buy tickets to the FNC screening on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., please visit the festival’s website.

