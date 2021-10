The actor discharged a prop firearm during a scene, which also injured the film’s director.

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new film Rust

As reported by Variety, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after discharging a prop firearm on the set of his new movie Rust. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured.

The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday, Halyna Hutchins posted a video on Instagram of her riding a horse on her day off from filming.

RIP.

