A protest against Bill 96 is being held this afternoon in the NDG neighbourhood in west-end Montreal, from 1 to 2 p.m. The CAQ’s reform to Quebec’s language legislation was introduced in May, and pre-emptively invokes the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to avoid legal challenges.

“The demonstration is being held… to unite all Quebecers — English, French, cultural communities, First Nations and Inuit — in their opposition to Bill 96, an act to strengthen bill 101, which will the violate the rights and freedoms of all Quebecers and outrightly attack many communities. “It is crucial that we illustrate our opposition to the heinous bill, which have a long-term negative impact on Quebec and by its mere presence thus far has caused great divisiveness and needless acrimony. The bill must be quashed completely.” —Bill 96 protest event co-organizer Irwin Rapoport

The Bill 96 protest, which will feature speakers and a Q&A, does not have one centralized event page, but to read more about the event, see this page created by one of the organizers.

