Canadians and Americans are divided on whether Facebook has a positive or negative impact on their quality of life.

According to a new poll by Leger, 64% of Canadians believe that the claims about Facebook made by whistleblower Frances Haugen are true. Conversely, a slightly lower percentage of Americans believe those same claims, at 59%.

The following context was provided ahead of the question on the Facebook whistleblower.

Recently, a former Facebook employee leaked some confidential Facebook documents to the media and testified in a senate hearing that Facebook is aware of the negative impacts of its platforms, including the threat to democracy and the negative impacts on the mental health of young people who use their platforms. Do you believe these claims made by the whistleblower are true?

More than half of Canadians and Americans believe that Frances Haugen's claims are true.

Other key findings by Leger regarding Facebook and its properties, including Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp:

“Canadians and Americans are divided on whether Facebook has a positive or negative impact on their quality of life. Positive impact: 25% of Canadians, 24% of Americans Negative impact: 29% of Canadians, 27% of Americans No impact: 46% of Canadians, 49% of Americans

“More than three-in-five Canadians and Americans think Facebook: can be harmful to children and teenagers who use it (87% of Canadians, 82% of Americans) contributes to misinformation and the sharing of fake news (87% of Canadians, 79% of Americans) amplifies hate speech and gives radicalized individuals a platform (78% of Canadians, 65% of Americans) negatively impacts individuals’ mental health (72% of Canadians, 62% of Americans)

“77% of Canadians and 75% of Americans say Facebook allows them to stay connected with their loved ones.”

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

