Montreal’s star goalie is missing out on what appears to be one of his family’s favourite holidays this year.

Habs fans, other begrudging hockey heads, most Montrealers and casual observers of sports recognize Carey Price as one of the best goalies in the world and the best Montreal Canadiens goalie of all time.

After the announcement on Oct. 7 that he had entered a 30-day NHL players assistance program for mental health support, he earned new respect from fans, rivals, the sports world at large, wellness advocates and so many people who can relate. We won’t see Price on the ice till sometime in November, and he’ll probably miss out on Halloween this year — a shame, because as you can see in these posts by his wife Angela, getting into costume seems to be a favourite family pastime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) The Wizard of Oz (5 times Carey Price and his wife won at Halloween)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) Day of the Dead (5 times Carey Price and his wife won at Halloween)

