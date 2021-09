A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Le guide de la famille parfaite (new on Netflix)

One of the great runaway international hits of Netflix’s slate, Money Heist (aka La casa de papel) returns with part 1 of season 5 on Sept 3. The second part of this fifth and final season is due out on Dec. 3. Also out today on Netflix is Worth, Sara Colangelo’s drama about Kenneth Feinberg, the special master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (played here by Michael Keaton), and his quest to determine, for the purpose of compensation, the worth of a human life. Well-reviewed when it played Sundance in 2020, the film also stars Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan and Marc Maron. Also available as of today is the Australian YA series Dive Club.

On the Verge (new on Netflix)

Elizabeth Shue, Sarah Jones and Julie Delpy (who also directs) star in On the Verge, a dramatic series about 40-something friends who decide to embrace the moment and reinvent themselves — it’s out on Sept. 7. The last installment of the Untold series also premieres on Sept. 7; Breaking Point features tennis player Mardy Fish and his struggle with anxiety disorder. On Sept. 8 you can fill the Circle-shaped void in your soul with season 3 of the popular reality competition series as well as catch up with the second-ever Quebec Netflix production, Ricardo Trogi’s Le guide de la famille parfaite, which has been out in theatres here for a month and change.

On Sept. 9 you can catch season 8 of Homeland alongside the documentaries Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali and The Women and the Murderer, about the hunt for French serial killer Guy Georges.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Cinderella (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Two Amazon originals are hitting the streaming service this week — on the same day, to boot. Camilla Cabello stars in Kay Cannon’s Cinderella, an update on the classic fairy tale that’s getting pretty mixed reviews; Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan co-star. The documentary Kid 90 is culled from hundreds of hours of home video footage shot by Soleil Moon Frye (TV’s Punky Brewster) throughout the 1990s, when she brought a video camera with her everywhere she went. Both films are available as of today.

See what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

New on Crave

Paranormal Wellington (new on Crave)

Season 8 of The Goldbergs and the first three seasons of Paranormal Wellington are available as of today. On Sept. 5, you can catch the midseason premiere of Billions, while Sept. 6 sees the broadcast of Canada Drag Race’s Anniversary Extravaganza Canadian Special at 9 p.m. Movie highlights include The Florida Project (Sept. 9), Promising Young Woman (Sept. 3) and the new doc Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Sept. 3).

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Disney Plus

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (new on Disney Plus)

As of today, you can stream Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a Billie Eilish concert film directed by Robert Rodriguez (!) in which she plays all of the songs off her newest album in sequential order. Also available as of today are all eight episodes of the reality show The D’Amelio Show, about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her family. On Sept. 8 you can catch the first episode of Doogie Kameāloha M.D., a remake of Doogie Howser, M.D. centering on a 16-year-old medical prodigy from Hawaii. All seasons of The Golden Girls are also available to stream as of Sept. 8.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on CBC Gem

Ripper Street (new on CBC Gem)

Succession’s Matthew Macfayden stars in the British thriller series Ripper Street as a detective on the trail of none other than Jack the Ripper — it’s available to stream on Gem as of today. Fleabag’s Jamie Demetriou stars in Stath Lets Flats, a real estate comedy that has garnered comparisons to The Office; it’s available to stream as of today as well alongside the six-part docuseries The Story of Late Night, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama of the fight for late night involving Jay Leno, David Letterman, Johnny Carson, and more.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel