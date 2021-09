“We’re all fed up, but let’s take it out on the virus, not on each other”

Quebec saw 600 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, and despite the increase in cases over the past few weeks, an infectious disease specialist in Montreal provided some very good advice in order to keep people safe and the virus at bay. While it’s easy to get frustrated and fed up, our frustration needs to be focused on beating the virus, instead of towards each other.

Dr. Don Vinh from the MUHC provided the following easy-to-follow guidelines, in light of the rise of the Delta variant.

“COVID cases remain on the rise

Let’s remain vigilant:

Masks

Distance

Vaccinated x 2

Ventilate

If symptomatic: Get tested ASAP + Isolate. “We’re all fed up, but let’s take it out on the virus, not on each other.”

Of the 600 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec yesterday, 85% of those infected were not fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, Quebec reached the milestone of having 80% of its 12+ population fully vaccinated with both doses. Currently, 87% of the 12+ population in Quebec has received a first dose, and almost 500,000 Quebecers are awaiting their second dose.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

