Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista and more of the film’s stellar cast were in attendance at the premiere.

WATCH: Stunning footage of the cast of Dune at the Venice Film Festival

Denis Villeneuve’s space odyssey Dune premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last night, and, following a record eight-minute standing ovation, early reviews have been near-ecstatic.

The film’s director and most of the cast were in attendance at the screening of the long-awaited sci-fi epic, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Javier Bardem. Check out the stunning footage below of their arrival at the festival, set to the stellar Dune score by Hans Zimmer.

Our journey continues at Venice Film Festival. Witness the world premiere of #DuneMovie. Coming October 22. pic.twitter.com/UUedqGr0X6 — DUNE (@dunemovie) September 4, 2021 Stunning video footage of the cast of Dune arriving at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere

Individual photos of the Dune cast in Venice posing in their premiere attire were also posted by the film’s official social media accounts. Check out the gorgeous shots below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie) Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Javier Bardem pose for photos ahead of the premiere of Dune at the Venice International Film Festival

