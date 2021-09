See who the recipient of the $50,000 prize-winning album will be right here at 8 p.m.

Though the traditional gala in Toronto is not being held tonight, there will be plenty of celebrating when the winner of the Polaris Music Prize for best Canadian album of the year is revealed tonight at 8 p.m. The show will include a special performance by Montreal’s own Backxwash, who won the $50,000 prize for her album God has Nothing to do With This Leave Him out of It last year.

These are the albums on the 2021 short list.

Theory of Ice, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

Parallel World, Cadence Weapon

Head Above the Waters, Dijah SB

Three Little Words, Dominique Fils-Aimé

When Smoke Rises, Mustafa

The Ends, the OBGMs

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Klô Pelgag

Elements Vol. 1, Tobi

Ignorance, the Weather Station

Bleached Wavves, Zoon

The show and the big reveal can be viewed below at 8 p.m. tonight.



LIVE TONIGHT: The Polaris Music Prize winner revealed on Monday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

