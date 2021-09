Lil Nas X returns to his country roots with his own take on a timeless classic.

This past Friday, Lil Nas X released his debut album, Montero. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell approximately 130-140k units in the United States, which should be enough for the young artist to secure the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. To promote the album, Lil Nas has debuted a live cover of “Jolene” by Dolly Parton on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.

Lil Nas X returns to his country “roots” with a performance of Jolene by Dolly Parton.

The performance is a callback to the days of “Old Town Road,” the quasi-country hit that made Lil Nas X a household name. The 22-year-old’s album concludes with a collaboration with Dolly Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, titled “Am I Dreaming.”

An unfinished version of Lil Nas X’s album originally leaked online in late July. There were a number of songs, including a Sam Smith collaboration titled “Empathy,” that did not make the final cut. This has prompted many fans to speculate that the Georgian-born popstar may release a deluxe edition of the project in the near future.

Could this mean a Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton duet is also on the horizon? Between a potential forthcoming deluxe album and Lil Nas’ shining star power, it would be no surprise to hear the Queen of Nashville connect for a track.

