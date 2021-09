The certification will apply to buildings with eight or more dwellings, affecting nearly 216,000 units in the city.

On Monday Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante introduced a Projet Montréal proposal to create a Responsible Landlord registry to put an end to renoviction and rent hikes. The certification, which includes a municipal rental registry model, will apply to buildings with eight or more dwellings, and will affect nearly 216,000 units across Montreal.

The Responsible Landlord certification would allow the city to validate rent prices, building permits and building conditions for tenants, protect tenants from renoviction (landlords will be required to advise the city of planned building work every five years), ensure the safety and cleanliness of the premises and adapt homeowner assistance programs with the new database of Montreal’s rental stock.

Plante also noted in her statement that the city has exceeded their affordable housing goals with last week’s announcement of 60,000 housing units, and that Projet Montréal’s mixed metropolis plan aims to ensure that Montrealers can find housing at reasonable prices.

Une certification «Propriétaires responsables» qui inclura un modèle municipal de registre de loyers. C'est ce que propose @projetmontreal pour protéger les locataires montréalais et les logements abordables. #polmtl



— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 27, 2021

