Gun control, green recovery and climate change would have been more challenging to pursue with a Conservative government.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on winning last night’s election, securing another minority government for the Liberal Party of Canada. She noted that she will be happy to continue working with the federal government on gun control, a green recovery from the pandemic and the fight against climate change, issues she described as Montreal priorities — and areas that would have been more challenging with a Conservative government.

“I want to congratulate Justin Trudeau for his re-election. I will be happy to continue working with the government to advance Montreal’s priorities such as green and inclusive recovery, the fight against arms trafficking and the fight against climate change.” —Valérie Plante

Je tiens à féliciter @JustinTrudeau pour sa réélection. Il me fera plaisir de continuer à travailler avec le gouvernement pour faire avancer les priorités montréalaises comme la relance verte & inclusive, la lutte au trafic d'armes et la lutte aux changements climatiques. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 21, 2021 Valérie Plante happy to continue working with Justin Trudeau on Montreal’s priorities

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.