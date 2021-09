“Demonstrating is a right. But the line has been crossed.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has made a statement regarding the protests that have been happening outside hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the city, intimidating healthcare workers and people seeking care. Plante’s statement came on the heels of Justin Trudeau promising to criminalize blocking healthcare facilities and threatening healthcare workers and patients if the Liberals form government again after next Monday’s election.

“Demonstrating is a right. But the line has been crossed, and it must end immediately. Bullying children and healthcare workers is a no. We are doing everything we can to protect the population, our municipal buildings and health services.” —Valérie Plante

Manifester est un droit. Mais la ligne a été franchie, et ça doit cesser immédiatement. Intimider des enfants et des travailleurs de la santé, c'est non. Nous mettons tout en oeuvre pour protéger la population, nos bâtiments municipaux et les services de santé. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 13, 2021

