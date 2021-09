Tag the St-Denis bar in a photo outside your polling place and stop in for a complimentary beer.

If you’re looking for a spot to watch the federal election results come in tonight, you could do worse than Turbo Haüs. Not only is the punk-friendly alt bar (with a sprawling terrasse) screening the coverage, they’re rewarding Montrealers who take the time to do the right thing today and vote. Free pints will be served tonight to people who tag the bar in selfies outside their polling place.

As Turbo Haüs manager Sergio Da Silva puts it, “all outcomes will be terrible,” so you may want that free pint. (As with all bars, you’ll need for QR code here.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turbo Haüs (@turbo_haus) Vote in the federal election, tag Turbo Haüs and get a free pint tonight

For more on Turbo Haüs, please visit the bar’s website.

