Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, is making his acting debut in the latest film by Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza. Today, the first trailer for the MGM film has been released.

TRAILER: Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman stars alongside Alana Haim in the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza tells the story of a San Fernando Valley high schooler who’s seeking to make a name for himself in the world of acting. The film is set in the 1970s, with a story that echoes several elements of Paul Thomas Anderson’s own formative years.

Philip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson were frequent collaborators. The pair worked together on films such as Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love and The Master. The latter film earned Hoffman an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The cast also features Bradley Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Tom Waits and HAIM sister Alana Haim. The film also marks Haim’s formal acting debut. Anderson has previously directed several of the trio’s music videos and was the photographer of their recent Women in Music Pt. III album cover.

Licorice Pizza hits theatres on Nov. 26, 2021.

