RIP Richard Buckley. Our condolences to Tom Ford and his family.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, designer Tom Ford announced the passing of his husband, American fashion journalist and editor Richard Buckley, who passed away peacefully at their Los Angeles home following a prolonged illness. Tom Ford and Jack, Ford and Buckley’s son, were by his side. Buckley was 72 years old.

Richard Buckley was born in Birmingham, New York, and throughout his journalism career, wrote for Vogue Italia and New York magazine. Buckley was also an editor at Women’s Wear Daily and Vanity Fair, as well as the editor in chief of Vogue Hommes from 1999 to 2005.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.” —Tom Ford

Tom Ford has been posting photos of Richard Buckley via Instagram to honour his late husband. You can view the beautiful posts below.

