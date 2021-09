Drake bought a series of cryptic billboards across Canada and the U.S. to tease the collaborators on his new album Certified Lover Boy, a trend that was parodied on Twitter by none other than football star and part-time prankster Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is not featured on the album, of course, and said as much earlier today with a photo of a billboard reading, “Hey Tampa! I’m not on CLB” followed by a sad-face emoji. Brady also noted that he feels “kind of left out to be honest” (crying with laughter) but also congratulated Drake, complimenting the Canadian rapper with a goat (or GOAT) emoji.

Feel kind of left out to be honest 😂 Congrats bro! @Drake 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yBiotfoSib — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 3, 2021 Tom Brady needed a billboard to express sadness over being left off Drake album

