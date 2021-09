Check out the video of Chalamet’s slowly growing entourage as he walks the streets of NYC.

Timothée Chalamet walked through New York City to the Met Gala with fans

Timothée Chalamet posted a video this evening via Instagram Live of him walking with fans through New York City to tonight’s Met Gala. The video starts with Chalamet walking through the Frick Madison art museum; we’re then brought along with Timothée for his 10-minute walk to the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As you can imagine, the megastar attracted a ton of attention with girls and guys trying to keep up with him in order to take selfies.

Check out the video below. To watch the 2021 Met Gala red carpet arrivals, please click here.

Check out Timothée Chalamet’s Haider Ackermann look below.

