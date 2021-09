Beginning this Sunday, Gourmet Week will be taking place at TimeOut Market Montreal. The culinary experience offers attendees an opportunity to explore all of the exciting restaurants that the Eaton Centre-based food hall has to offer, at discounted rates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal) Gourmet Week at TimeOut Market Montreal offers attendees the opportunity to sample several delicious items from the luxury food hall.

Tickets for the week-long event are priced at $25.42 and will give Montrealers access to a variety of meals and chefs, with a selection of exclusive dishes priced at $5. Each card allows access to four plates, meaning that three tickets allows guests to test every menu item. A dozen mouth-watering menu items will be available, including Surf & Turf tacos, beef tartare and jerk chicken.

Gourmet Week is the perfect destination for individuals who work downtown, or those looking to expand their palettes in the heart of the city. If you have yet to dine in at TimeOut Market, this event will be provide ample opportunity to tour its culinary highlight reel.

Gourmet Week takes place at TimeOut Market Montreal from Sept. 19–26. Tickets are purchasable via Eventbrite.

