These are the 5 best items from the Lululemon Team Canada collection

Yesterday, it was announced that Lululemon will be taking over as the official Team Canada Olympics and Paralympic outfitter, until at least 2028. They replace the Hudson’s Bay, who held the esteemed position since the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

The collection features 31 items of essential athleticwear. Forthcoming Canadian Olympians such as figure skater Paul Poirier and bobsledder Dawn Richardson Wilson took part in the campaign launch’s photoshoot.

The abundance of exciting apparel is overwhelming, to say the least. With that in mind, here are 5 of the best items from the Lululemon Team Canada collection.

Team Canada 22 Future Legacy Crossbody Bag

This trendy accessory can fit all of your essentials, whether it be a trip to the gym or a festival outing.

Team Canada Perfectly Oversized Crew

This crewneck sweater will keep you cozy in the cold winter months, while displaying your national pride!

Team Canada Swiftly Tech Half-Zip

This item is perfect for any wintertime athletic outing, offering a stylish look to keep you looking good while you train.

Team Canada City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Both aesthetic and breathable, this hoodie offers a charming northern touch for those looking to stay on the move in comfort.

Team Canada Love Crew T-Shirt

This trendy t-shirt is available in both black and white, offering Team Canada fans a way to show some love for their home country in a more lowkey fashion.

Stay tuned to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to see Team Canada wearing the Lululemon gear in action.

For more on Team Canada, please visit their website.

