Due to the recent phenomenon of anti-vaxxers protesting outside hospitals, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau announced this week that his party will criminalize blocking entrances to health care facilities and threatening staff. Trudeau, along with politicians and health officials around the world, have referred to COVID’s fourth wave as “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” and the statistics here in Quebec certainly support that.

Over the last 28 days, 80% of all COVID-19 cases, 81% of all hospitalizations and 83% of all intensive care admissions in Quebec are among individuals who are not fully vaccinated. An unvaccinated person is currently 34.3 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than a fully vaccinated person. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé released a statement, emphasizing the hypocrisy of anti-vaxxers protesting outside of hospitals, which are currently being clogged by the unvaccinated.

“Demonstrations in front of hospitals: anti-vaxxers are choosing the wrong target, while it is mainly the unvaccinated that clog our health network. Trying to block access to hospitals is not helping the debate. The police will closely monitor the demonstrations.” —Christian Dubé

Manifestations devant les hôpitaux : les anti-vaccins choisissent une mauvaise cible alors que ce sont principalement les non vaccinés qui engorgent notre réseau de santé. Tenter de bloquer l’accès aux hôpitaux n’aide en rien le débat. La police surveillera de près les manifs. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 13, 2021 The unvaccinated protest our health network clogged by the unvaccinated

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.