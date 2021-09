Local fans can step into the world of the Netflix series in January.

Queen Charlotte is requesting your service. Netflix has announced “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” an immersive event featuring music from the popular series. The Bridgerton “live concert and dance show” will stop in four cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Montreal. It promises “acrobatic performances, romantic love stories and interactive experiences based on key moments from the series.”

Tickets for the Montreal event go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 16. Fans can sign up for the wait-list here. The experience is set to take place in the city on Jan. 22, 2022. The event is approximately 90 minutes long and priced at $45. Attendees must be 17 or older. For now, its location remains a secret.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Queen Charlotte would be getting her own spinoff series. The original show’s second season is nearing its release and it has already been renewed for two additional seasons.

For more information on the forthcoming “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” event in Montreal, please visit the event website.

