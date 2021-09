“Let’s use this opportunity to reflect and educate ourselves on the history and intergenerational trauma caused by Indian residential schools to First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.”

This morning the Montreal Canadiens released a statement to mark the first annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

“Today we recognize and honour all Indigenous children who were taken from their homes and never returned, as well as the survivors, their families and communities still affected by the tragic legacy of the residential school system. “As we observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, let’s use this opportunity to reflect and educate ourselves on the history and intergenerational trauma caused by Indian residential schools to First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples, and the challenges they continue to face to this day. Let’s all work together on a journey of healing and reconciliation.” —The Montreal Canadiens

In a nod to Orange Shirt Day, which is also today, the Habs logo went orange on social media and the team applied orange tape to their sticks before practising. The sticks will be distributed to 10 Native Friendship Circles across Quebec.

The Canadiens are practicing with orange-taped sticks this morning in recognition of today’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.#NDTR #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/jW2IFWLjxw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 30, 2021 The Habs sport orange, make a statement on Truth and Reconciliation Day



The orange-taped sticks used at practice today will be distributed by the @RCAAQ to the 10 Native Friendship Circles across Quebec.#NDTR #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/oqRAs50a9t — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 30, 2021

The Habs merchandise store Tricolore Sports also announced that 10% of sales on Sept. 30 will be donated to the First Nations Education Council.



