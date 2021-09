îLESONIQ 2021 headliners Loud Luxury brought out two special guests last night: Josh Anderson and Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens.

pic.twitter.com/8vTeMLjwf4 — Mr. WAVVY (@TheMrWavvy) September 27, 2021 Loud Luxury brought out two players from the Montreal Canadiens as surprise guests during their îLESONIQ headlining set.

The Canadian EDM duo were excited to share the îLESONIQ stage with the Habs players, whom they incorrectly introduced as “Stanley Cup winners.”

Habs players Joel Edmundson and Josh Anderson helped Loud Luxury celebrate their return to Montreal.

Loud Luxury have received plenty of love from the Montreal Canadiens in the past. Their hit 2017 single “Body” has played on several occasions during home games at the Bell Centre. The pair are no strangers to the city. Loud Luxury previously headlined McGill’s Frosh Music Festival in 2018, alongside rappers 88Glam and fellow dance duo Lost Kings. Their last time playing in Montreal was in Nov. 2019, at New City Gas.

The three-day îLESONIQ Redux was a celebratory moment for local EDM lovers, who have been patiently waiting for a long overdue weekend of dancing under the sun. The festival will return next year, on Aug. 4–6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, with a special “ îLESONIQ en ville” edition taking place Aug. 4.

