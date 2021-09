Support for the Coalition Avenir Québec is now triple that of the Quebec Liberal Party.

The CAQ would win the next election in Quebec with 49% of the vote

A new poll by Synopsis Recherche has found that the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would win the next provincial election with 49% of the vote, an increase of 12 points since the previous Quebec election in 2018. The Quebec Liberal Party is currently polling in second place, with 16% support, down nine points from 2018.

The next provincial election is in Quebec is scheduled for the fall of 2022.

Quebec Provincial Polling:



CAQ: 49% (+12)

LIB: 16% (-9)

QS: 14% (-2)

PQ: 9% (-8)

Others: 9% (+4)



Synopsis Recherche / August 30, 2021 / n=1500 / Online



(% Change With 2018 Provincial Election)



An Angus Reid poll in June projected the CAQ winning the next election in Quebec with 41% of the popular vote.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit 338Canada.

