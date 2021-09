“Maxime Bernier is like the pretzel in the Party Mix. Who the fuck let that in?”

Sugar Sammy rips into Maxime Bernier and the NDP

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy shared a video earlier today where he rips into Maxime Bernier and makes reference to the wasted potential of Jagmeet Singh as the leader of the NDP. While the hilarious video is actually from the 2019 election, Sugar Sammy also references the Conservative party and makes timely remarks about the Bloc Québécois.

Check out the full clip below.

