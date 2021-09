Montrealers will soon be able to buy OPUS tickets via their cellular devices. Volunteers are being invited to test an application that allows users to buy STM tickets from their mobile phones.

The function will be available via the Chrono mobile app, which is being developed by the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain. The city of Montreal is jointly involved alongside the ARTM in this initiative. Aside from the STM, other regional public transit systems such as the Réseau de transport de Longueuil and Société de transport de Laval will also be included.

“The goal is to arrive at a solution that will not only meet the needs of public transit users, but also [the systems’] evolution,” explained Benoît Gendron, the general director of the ARTM.

The testing of the application includes two surveys. One asks users about their experience with the ticket purchasing itself, the other about the mobile app’s functionality within the STM and the other public transit networks. Tickets such as the reduced monthly pass and the unlimited weekend pass are among those being offered in the beta app. The testing kicks off today and concludes on Dec. 31.

To volunteer for the development of the Chrono mobile application, please visit this link.

